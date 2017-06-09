You’ve Probably Never Used Mayonnaise in Something This Sweet

Mayonnaise has been given a bad rap. Sure, jarred mayo can be a little slimy and gelatinous, and you don’t entirely know what it’s made of. However, this underrated condiment shines in a delectable chocolate cake from Cake, I Love You: Decadent, Delectable, and Do-able Recipes by Jill O’Connor ($14). The versatile, secret ingredient makes this recipe rich, smooth, and generally impressive.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Chocolate-Mayonnaise-Cake-Recipe-43620055

