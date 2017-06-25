You’ll Never Look at Anchorman the Same Way After Hearing What It Was Originally About

Since its premiere in 2004, Anchorman has remained one of Will Ferrell’s most beloved (and hilarious) comedies, but the movie almost turned out completely and totally different. While sitting down with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night, Ferrell revealed that Ron Burgundy’s tale was originally something “more like the movie Alive.” While on his way to a news caster convention, Ferrell explained, Ron’s plane crashes in the mountains, and he has to fight to survive “while being hunted by orangutans” (obviously). Fortunately they decided to go with a slightly less insane idea, but if the survivalist story sounds more your speed, might we suggest checking out the trailer for The Mountain Between Us?

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Ferrell-Talking-About-Anchorman-Seth-Meyers-2017-43667612

Share

More Celebrity News: