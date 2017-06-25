You Won’t Want to Miss the Amazing Deals Happening on Home Decor and Furniture This Weekend
Friday is finally here!
Put the two free days you have ahead of you to use getting your house in gear. Whether you’re prepping to host a Fourth of July bash and need some outdoor pillows to spruce the place up, or are ready to spring for a new sofa, there are plenty of sales this weekend that will help you check off some of your decor to-do items at a serious discount. Here, the best places to peruse to score big on home decor and furniture:
ABC Home: Summer Sale: Save up to 60% on select sofas & seating, rugs and tables; up to 30% off lighting.
The Container Store: Destination Organized Travel Sale: Save on luggage, clothing accessories & organizers, bottles, gadgets, electronics and more.
Crate & Barrel: Save up to 50% off outdoor furniture, 40% off select outdoor entertaining.
Hayneedle: The Warehouse Sale: Save up to 65% off select outdoor furniture & décor plus an extra 10% off with code OUTDOOR10 through July 4; save up to 65% bedroom, up to 55% off beach & pool through June 25; up to 60% off accent furniture & décor through July 4.
Home Depot: Red, White & Blue Savings: Save up to 40% off appliance special buys through July 12; save up to 40% off patio furniture and accessories, up to 20% off grills & smokers.
Horchow: Friends & Family Sale: Save up to 30% off entire site through June 29.
Kohl’s: Save on select bedding, indoor & outdoor furniture and home décor through June 25.
Macy’s: Save on select bed & bath, furniture, cleaning & organizing, area rugs, window treatments, home décor and luggage through June 25. Save an extra 15% off + free shipping on across select departments, excluding specials, furniture and mattresses.
Mark & Graham: Hello Sunshine Sale: Save up to 40% off over 700 items.
Neiman Marcus: Home Style Sale: Save 25% off sale & everyday values in furniture, bedding and home décor through June 25.
Pier 1: One Big Sale & Clearance: Save up to 50% off select indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs & curtains, pillows & cushions, dining & entertaining, bed & bath, home décor and more.
Pottery Barn: This weekend only: Save 25% off one regular-priced item with code WEEKEND (exclusions apply). Save up to 50% all lighting and outdoor furniture, up to 25% off all dining furniture, up to 20% off sofa favorites. Take an extra 20% off select clearance with code EXTRA20.
Pottery Barn Kids: Fourth of July Sale: Save up to 70% off select furniture, bedding, décor and more.
Rejuvenation: Save 30% off all stools, plus save an extra 25% off clearance.
Serena & Lily: Save up to 30% off select summer picks and new arrivals through June 26.
West Elm: End of Season Sale: Save up to 70% off hundreds of styles in living room, bedroom, dining room, media & office, outdoor, rugs, curtains, bedding and more; plus get free shipping with code FREESTYLE.
Williams Sonoma Home: Save 20% off select furniture, rugs, lighting, bedding & bath, pillows & throws and outdoor furniture using code SUMMER.
World Market: Indoor Furniture Blowout: Save on select sofas, chairs, accent tables, bookshelves, headboards, cabinets and more; plus save up to 60% off outdoor furniture.
Via: http://people.com/home/home-decor-furniture-sales/