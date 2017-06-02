You Can Use FastPass at Pandora — but Here’s Why You Might Not Want To

If you plan on visiting Walt Disney World’s Pandora in the coming months, be prepared to wait. Since the so-called World of Avatar opened on May 27, there have reportedly been massive lines to simply enter the land. Inside, both rides have had wait times upward of four hours. The unusually long wait times have prompted many to turn to Disney’s popular FastPass reservation service.

Namely, the big question on everyone’s mind is: can you book FastPass reservations for Avatar Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey? Fortunately, yes! On the official Walt Disney World website, it states that FastPass reservations can be made for Pandora’s rides. Unfortunately, reservations can only be made for one Pandora ride per day. Once you select your ride of choice, you’ll be able to select a limited window of time to claim your reservation. Visitors are then allowed to make reservations at two other attractions within Animal Kingdom.

Naturally, there’s a little strategizing that can be done. For starters, Avatar Flight of Passage will certainly be the more popular ride as it is the thrill ride. The line also moves slower because it doesn’t accommodate as many people as Na’vi River Journey does. If you plan on riding the immersive 3D ride, then you should use the FastPass service for Avatar Flight of Passage and just bear the Na’vi River Journey line.

Oh, but there’s another obstacle: FastPass reservations sell out crazy-fast. If you’re planning your trip in advance, set a reminder to make your reservation as soon as you’re able to. Disney allows you to make a reservation 30 days before your visit or 60 days in advance if you’re staying at an official Disney Resort hotel.

If you’re unable to make a reservation for either attraction, that is just fine. The lines for both rides are actually filled with cool features that should make your wait a little less excruciating. Check out some select pictures from the respective lines to see what we’re talking about.

