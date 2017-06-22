You Already Own the 1 Simple Product You Need to Clean Your Burnt Pan

Have you ever cooked something on the stove and totally scorched the pan? Sometimes the burnt remnants are impossible to clean. Luckily somebody found a solution for getting rid of those pesky scorched leftovers. BabyFirstTV posted a video with a trick that’s so simple.

Fill the pan with dish soap and water, and add one more magic ingredient: a dryer sheet. Let the pan soak for one hour, then dump out the water and wipe the surface clean. The annoying scorched residue that wouldn’t go away will be completely gone! We know it seems too good to be true, but it really works! Check out the video above for yourself.

