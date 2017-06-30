Why a Fox News Host Isn’t Worried About Millions Losing Insurance: “We’re All Gonna Die”

The debate over the polarizing Senate healthcare bill just took a dark turn. On June 28, Fox News host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery said it’s futile to stress over the possibility of millions of people becoming uninsured because “we’re all gonna die.”

The panel had been discussing opposition to the Senate’s Better Care Reconciliation Act. They proceeded to air clips of Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, and Al Franken claiming that many will die if they lose insurance. Immediately, the panel began mocking the claims.

That’s when the host and former MTV VJ — remember those? — felt the need to mention that death is unavoidable, after all. Kennedy said, “You know what the crazy thing is? We’re all gonna die. And they can’t predict — there’s no way, unless they’re absolutely psychic and have a party line to heaven. They don’t know who is going to die, or when, or how many people!”

Though Kennedy referred to the Democrats’ claims as “hyperbole,” studies show that’s not the case. The Congressional Budget Office recently said the replacement bill would increase the number of uninsured people by 22 million by 2016. People do die from being uninsured.

In 2009, a study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that nearly 45,000 people die annually because of an inaccessibility to proper health care. Another study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that deaths related to cancer, heart disease, and infections decreased nationally as insurance options improved — meaning insurance accessibility can literally save the lives of those who need medical care.

