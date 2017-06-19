Who Says You Need to Push? Baby Gets Himself Out of the Womb Like It’s Nothing

Warning: the below video features graphic C-section birth footage.

A friend had the most gorgeous gentle cesarean yesterday-it was quite a journey because her local hospital refused to entertain any of her wishes, so she had to move to another hospital where she found the most supportive consultant, who not only agreed to support all her wishes but filmed the birth to use it to educate other health pros. I especially loved watching the baby walking himself out of the womb. The mum also told me that someone stood holding a mirror for her and that the anaesthetist lifted her shoulders so she could see better. They also waited until the cord had finished pulsating before clamping it. For me this really shows how it isn’t how the baby is born but how the people present respect wishes and demonstrate support and kindness that makes a beautiful birth. The mother has kindly agreed for me to share the video so other women can have such a beautiful experience too.

The official hospital film should be released in a week or 2. There you can watch so much more. These were the mother’s wishes:

* no drapes

* walking out of the baby to help clear lungs

* delivery to chest if cord allowed

* cord left to stop pulsing before cutting

* no weighing or measuring until family ready

* baby to stay on mum until she was ready to part (it was 6 hours). Even when pat sliding to transfer.

* own music

* lights reduced

On top of that, the anaesthetist lifted the mother’s shoulders, and someone held a mirror to help view the birth.

Read more about gentle cesareans here http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2613254/

Who says you need to do all the work when having your baby? A video posted to Facebook in July 2016 that is going viral again shows a minutes old baby boy essentially “walking himself out of the womb” during a c-section — aka a “natural labor.”

Sophie Messenger, a friend of the mother, wrote that the incredibly gorgeous and gentle birth was filmed to educate other health providers, as the local hospital wasn’t willing to respect the mother’s birth plan wishes. They found Dr. Andy Simm at Nottingham City hospital, who allowed the mother to deliver with no drapes, have the baby walk out himself, and keep the cord attached until it stopped pulsing, along with a few other asks.

“For me this really shows how it isn’t how the baby is born but how the people present respect wishes and demonstrate support and kindness that makes a beautiful birth,” Messenger said of the video. Watch the incredible (and graphic, head’s up) footage for yourself above.

