WATCH: LeBron James Sings Happy Birthday to His Son Bryce

Happy birthday, Bryce Maximus!

LeBron James‘ son turned 10 on Wednesday and was treated to a cake and a round of “Happy Birthday” by his family members.

The NBA star posted a video of the celebration on his Instagram account, writing, “Can’t believe you’re 10 years old man. Time is serious flying. Love you Young and u make me proud to be your father every single day!! #ZhuriLikeThatsMyCakeToo.”

James’ youngest child, daughter Zhuri Nova, 2, was also in the video and noticeably close to the cake, approaching it alongside her older brother and helping him blow out the candles.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player has three children, including LeBron Jr., 12, all of whom he shares with his wife of 3½ years, Savannah Brinson, 30.

Via: http://people.com/babies/lebron-james-son-bruce-birthday/

