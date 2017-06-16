WATCH: Lauren Scruggs Kennedy Removes Her Prosthesis for the First Time on Television

Lauren Scruggs Kennedy just took a crucial step in recovery.

The journalist and blogger, 28, sat down for an interview with Larry King on his Ora TV show Larry King Now to discuss living with a prosthetic arm — and took it off for the first time on air.

“I will wear it with long sleeves,” Scruggs Kennedy said of wearing her prosthesis. “But, it’s one of my insecurities that I’m working through.”

King, 83, encouraged Scruggs Kennedy to remove the prosthesis, recalling when Paul McCartney’s ex-wife, Heather Mills, removed her prosthetic leg on his show.

“My husband would cry his eyes out if I did that,” Scruggs Kennedy said.

“He wouldn’t want you to do it?” King asked.

“He would love for me to do that,” she admitted.

“Wouldn’t bother me,” King prompted.

Scruggs Kennedy laughed nervously, but seemed game, as she proceeded to remove her right arm. She proceeded to explain how her liner and prosthesis worked, showing where her arm ended and appearing happier.

“There’s no reason to be ashamed of it,” King told her. “You help people when you do that.”

Scruggs Kennedy’s husband posted about the moment on Instagram, writing, “So I’ve been over this moment all day today and I wanted to share with you.”

“This is a HUGE step @laurenscruggs and I know it will encourage anyone in a similar situation who might be scared,” he continued. “Thank you @larrykingnow for being so kind and spreading the word about the @thelskfoundation.”

Scruggs Kennedy recently revealed to PEOPLE that her husband helped her get dressed from time to time.

“There are these jeans, they’re high-waisted with five buttons. They were newer, so they weren’t broken in yet, and I’m like in the public bathroom like, ‘Babe! I can’t get these buttoned!’ Usually, I can do it,” she said. “But I was like, ‘Oh my gosh it’s one of those days; they are literally not buttoning. I’m screwed.’”

Watch Scruggs Kennedy’s full interview on Ora TV and Hulu.

Via: http://people.com/bodies/lauren-scruggs-kennedy-removes-prosthesis-first-time/

