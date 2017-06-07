WATCH: Ed Sheeran and James Corden Do a Carpool Karaoke Remix of ‘Castle on the Hill’

Ed Sheeran and James Corden can “Sing”!

The Brits drove around Los Angeles for the latest installment of Late Late Show‘s Carpool Karaoke, which aired during the kick-off episode of the CBS late-night program’s three-day stint in the U.K.

Sheeran, 26, and Corden, 38, sing-along to many of the Grammy winner’s hits including “Shape of You” (2017) and “Sing” (2014). But for “Castle on the Hill,” the duo made a special remix off the cuff.

“I’m on my way stuck in some traffic / And I’m in downtown L.A. singing Carpool Karaoke / And I miss the way we sing this song / Back there when we watched the sunset over the Hollywood sign,” the pair belted out as they swapped the original lyrics for Carpool Karaoke-themed verses.

Also, Sheeran impressively stuffed 55 Maltesers chocolate balls in his mouth.

In the extended version, posted on YouTube, Sheeran and Corden also sing “Thinking Out Loud” (2014) as well as covers of One Direction’s 2011 single “What Makes You Beautiful” and Justin Bieber‘s 2015 hit “Love Yourself,” which Sheeran wrote.

The Late Late Show has been filming from London’s Westminster Central Hall this week for three-night broadcast from June 6 – 9. Following this weekend’s attack in London, Corden made a special opening monologue to pay tribute to his hometown.

David Beckham, Russell Brand, Tom Cruise, Kit Harington and Nicole Kidman are scheduled as guests this week. Harry Styles and Kings of Leon are among the musical acts.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights (12:37 a.m. ET) on CBS.

Via: http://people.com/music/ed-sheeran-james-corden-carpool-karaoke/

