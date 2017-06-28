Uzo Aduba Brings the Fire to Her Lip Sync Battle Against Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks and Uzo Aduba’s Lip Sync Battle doesn’t air until Wednesday, but judging from these sneak peeks, the women did not come to play. Danielle, who plays Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson on Orange Is the New Black, goes back to the ’80s and fully transforms into Jon Bon Jovi for an epic performance of “Livin’ on a Prayer,” while Uzo, also known as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on OITNB, brings the heat with her sync of Outkast’s “B.O.B.” We don’t know what’s better: Danielle’s spot-on brown wig or Uzo’s upbeat attitude. All we know is they better bring it.





Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Danielle-Brooks-Uzo-Aduba-Lip-Sync-Battle-Video-43678509

