Usher’s Reason For Missing the One Love Manchester Concert Is Actually Really Sweet

Usher was among the list of esteemed musicians set to perform at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert on Sunday, an event held to benefit and honor the victims of the bombing that occurred during Ariana’s Manchester show on May 22. Along with Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, and Pharrell Williams, Usher was scheduled to hit the stage between Justin Bieber and Katy Perry, but ended up being a no-show. Manchester native Liam Gallagher performed in his place, and disappointed fans soon took to Twitter to ask, “Usher, where art thou?”

The singer did tweet out a link to the One Love Manchester live stream, but his absence begged a few questions: Was he sick at home? Did his flight get canceled? Was he an actual usher helping guests to their seats? The real reason for his not being there is a lot more understandable. According to an Instagram posted on Monday, Usher said that he missed the concert because one of his sons was having his first day “at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes.” Aww. Read on for some fan reactions, as well as Usher’s explanation.

