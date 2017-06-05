Tom Brady Goes Into Full Dad Mode While Playing Football With Son Jack

Tom Brady’s son seems to be following in his footsteps! On Friday, the Patriots quarterback and his 9-year-old son, Jack, participated in a charity football match in support of Best Buddies International at Harvard Stadium in Massachusetts. The nonprofit organization aims to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and once again, Jack stole the spotlight from his famous dad. Not only did Jack score several touchdowns, but he appeared to have a blast as he ran passes next to his dad while dressed in khaki shorts, a white polo, and blue and white sneakers.

43549615

The proud dad even shared a cute video of the two hugging on Instagram, writing, “Proud of my son/long snapper tonight in the @bestbuddies football game #bradytobrady.” Jack is Tom’s oldest son — he shares him with ex Bridget Moynahan. He has two other children with wife Gisele Bündchen, Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Tom-Brady-Son-Jack-Best-Buddies-Charity-Match-2017-43602864

Share

More Celebrity News: