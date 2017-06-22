This Yoplait Ad Geared Toward Moms Who “Fail” Deserves Applause

Chances are, if you stopped breastfeeding “too early,” wore yoga pants to a restaurant, or bribed your kids to do their chores this week (and every week before it), you will have gotten judged in one way or another by someone, somewhere, who thinks they can do a better job raising your kids than you. Well, just as you’ve probably had enough of the haters who have something to say about you indulging in more than one serving of “mommy juice” this week, Yoplait’s showing that it’s sick of this crap, too. In a new ad featuring moms who have “failed” in one way or another, the company is urging moms to “do what tastes right” — aka DO YOU, MAMA.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Yoplait-Mom-Ad-June-2017-43668549

Share

More Celebrity News: