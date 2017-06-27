This Makeup Artist Transformed Her Face Into a Tropical Island Sunset

A post shared by • L U N A • (@lunafortun) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

We’re used to makeup artists drawing inspiration from everything from Dr. Seuss to watermelon for their makeup creations, but when we saw Instagram user Luna’s sunset makeup, our jaws dropped to the floor.

The 18-year-old beauty genius blessed us with a cosmetic creation emulating a type of sunset that only occurs in paradise. Using Suva Beauty Hydra Liners ($11), Sugar Pill eye shadows ($13), and Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Eye Pencil in 1-90 ($21), Luna painted a yellow, purple, and burgundy sunset on her upper lids with a beautiful image of an ocean reflection below her eyes. Her fluttery eyelashes look like a grassy island in the middle of her masterpiece and we are literally getting lost in her eyes.

Luna finished off the look with a heavy application of Anastasia So Hollywood Illuminator ($28) to her cheekbones and Anastasia Beverly Hills Metallic Rose Gloss ($16). While we probably won’t be wearing this look to our next Summer barbecue, we are totally inspired to try out this gorgeous color palette on our next night out.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Sunset-Eye-Makeup-43679347

