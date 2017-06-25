This Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Is Launching a Romantic Home Collection With Pottery Barn

Iconic red carpet and wedding gown designer Monique Lhuillier is taking her ethereal designs to a new realm: the home. Monique is teaming up with Pottery Barn on an elegant collection that spans bedding, bath, tabletop, entertaining, and decor — essentially all the favorite wedding registry categories. “The Monique Lhuillier and Pottery Barn collection blends my passion for entertaining with my love of fashion to capture a unique sense of style, one that exudes femininity with a modern sensibility,” Monique said in a statement. Shoppers can expect to find pieces in Monique’s signature modern-romantic style. Think rose-gold touches, traditional embroidery, and feminine prints. “Throughout the design process we drew inspiration from Monique’s gowns, finding the perfect balance of femininity and modernity as we translated her use of color, prints, and texture for the home,” shared Monica Bhargava, Pottery Barn’s EVP of Product Development and Design. The collection will debut Holiday 2017 with new pieces introduced for Spring 2018 and beyond.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Monique-Lhuillier-Designing-Pottery-Barn-Collection-43668477

Share

More Celebrity News: