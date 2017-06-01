This Drag Artist’s Look Is So Unique, It Makes Us Redefine Gender Entirely

“I have problems with gender dysphoria and this has pushed me to distorting my appearance because it’s more comfortable for me to confuse people about my gender than have people see me as male,” a drag artist known as Salvia told I-D. The male-born, English makeup artist is already gaining buzz on Instagram for rocking out-there, gender-neutral looks. Think: white clown face, eyes that look like hollow sockets, and exaggerated, distorted lips. It’s many of the same makeup tricks we use during Halloween, except this is not a costume — it’s a form of self-expression.

Not feeling like she fit into any category, the Salvia persona grew. “I named myself Salvia after the magical plant,” she said in the interview. “I’m obsessed with flowers, and a common theme in my artwork is giving birth to yourself, and I think that flowers represent that. Mazatec shamans see it as an incarnation of the Virgin Mary and I find that very mystical and romantic. I am Salvia, she isn’t completely a made up character.”

While Salvia’s looks may be more abstract than botanical, she definitely has skills when it comes to using makeup brushes. Keep reading to see more of her many gender-neutral faces.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Drag-Beauty-Artist-Redefined-Gender-Makeup-43591732

Share

More Celebrity News: