This DIY Deck Is So Affordable Anyone Can Build It

If you’ve been dreaming of a beautiful wooden deck for your yard but the cost of this pricey home addition is more like a nightmare, then we have the perfect DIY for you. Blogger Liz of Hoosier Homemade found the perfect deck hack: wooden pallets. Piecing together six of these super affordable surfaces, she created the perfect outdoor living space. While this DIY takes a little elbow grease — the pallets need to be sanded and stained and the ground must be leveled and prepped — the final result is picture perfect. Head to Hoosier Homemade for the full tutorial and check out some snaps of the DIY below.



Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/How-Build-DIY-Pallet-Deck-41671188

