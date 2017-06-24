This Bride Changed Into 3 Gorgeous Gowns For Her Magical Wedding — but Will Wow You With Just 1 Tweet cgadmin

Brazilian image consultant Cristina Córdula married her long-time love Frédéric Cassin on the romantic island of Capri, Italy. The stunning bride wore not one but three amazing outfits during her fairy-tale wedding weekend.

First, Cristina chose a short white dress that featured intricate floral embroidery and had a tulle skirt attached to the back. She finished off her asymmetrical look with a pair of espadrilles. For the couple’s more casual beach party, Cristina chose a red and pink crochet set that featured beaded fringe. She topped her look off with a matching robe and a wide-brimmed hat.

And for her final look of the extravagant wedding celebrations, the bride chose the perfect Summer wedding dress, wearing a marigold-hued Giambattista Valli gown and silver Jimmy Choo heels for her walk down the aisle. The color of her wedding dress actually had a special meaning behind it, as we learned from Cristina’s interview with Gala magazine: “I had seen the dress during the Haute Couture show, but I asked for it to be yellow . . . I wanted my wedding dress to be yellow, because it’s the color of Brazil.” Have a look at all of her stunning wedding styles ahead.

