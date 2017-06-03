This Beloved Lush Product Is Back in Stock Thanks to Your Demands

Some spread awareness to save the bees; Lush fans worked hard this Spring to #SaveScrubee! Not the same thing — making sure bees are preserved is a very important global cause — but we still support beauty fans fighting to bring back a limited-edition product. (And for the record, Lush has frequently called for the protection of bee populations.)

Here’s what happened: For Mother’s Day, Lush launched this adorable Scrubee bar ($8). The buzzy bar was an instant hit. It offers rock star ingredients: exfoliating ground almonds with coconut shell pieces married with hydrating honey, cocoa, and shea butter. It’s the perfect duo for soft, cleansed skin.

Scrubee fans campaigned on Twitter and Instagram to make sure the bar became a mainstay product in Lush’s offering, and it was just announced that their bathing dreams are coming true. Lush confirmed that it will launch at the end of July!

43546968

“Our fans like to keep us on our toes,” says Brandi Halls, Lush’s Director of Brand Communications, said in a press release. “We were so blown away by their demand to #SaveScrubee that we had to do right by them. Scrubee has officially been saved and is part of our year-round lineup.”

See? You do have power on social media, people! Congrats to all of the Scrubee lovers out there.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Lush-Scrubee-Back-Stock-43599888

Share

More Celebrity News: