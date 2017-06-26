These Photos From the BET Awards Are All You Need to Feel Like You Were There

The BET Awards took over LA’s Microsoft Theater on Sunday night, bringing out some of music’s brightest names. Between an energetic performance by Bruno Mars and a powerful speech from humanitarian award recipient Chance the Rapper, it was definitely worth watching. But just in case you missed it, keep reading to see the best moments from the night!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Best-Pictures-From-2017-BET-Awards-43676573

Share

More Celebrity News: