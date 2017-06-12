These 15 Dresses Are Perfect For a Beachside Wedding

Even though beach weddings are a ton of fun, it can be difficult to know what to wear. It’s likely to be hot, breezy, and humid, making many traditional formal dresses impractical. That’s why we searched the internet for chic, wearable dresses appropriate for the oceanside occasion. Colorful, vibrant, and made of light fabrics to keep you cool, these 15 picks will make you the best dressed guest.

40996693

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Dresses-Beach-Wedding-43623858

Share

More Celebrity News: