There Are Very Specific Rules When It Comes to Dressing For the Royal Calendar

It’s Royal Ascot week, and various members of the royal family will turn out in their finest and fanciest attire, but what are the clothing dos and don’ts when it comes to the highlight of the social calendar? And how about the rest of the jam-packed royal year — Polo: hat or no hat? A diplomatic reception: white tie or black tie? And since when were fascinators a no-no? From sporting events to church services and celebrations to commemorations, dressing for the royal year could be a potential minefield. Here’s a breakdown of suitable attire for each event.

