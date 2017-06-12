Amber Portwood is putting her foot down!

In a shocking clip for Teen Mom OG, the MTV star calls off her wedding to her longtime boyfriend, Matt Baier. “I’m really sorry about last night,” he told her before her day in New York. “You’re sorry every other f****** week,” she replied.

Matt continued to beg for her forgiveness asking, “Do you forgive Daddy?” But Amber wasn’t having any of it and fired back, “No I don’t!” Matt worried about their upcoming nuptials asking if they are still set to wed, and Amber shook her head no saying, “No I’m not!” Adding, “You’ve made more than f****** one mistake, I’m not doing it.”

Watch the explosive clip above! Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9pm ET, only on MTV!

The post The Wedding Is Off! Amber Calls Off Her Nuptials To Matt On Camera In An Explosive Clip appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/videos/amber-portwood-splits-matt-baier-engagement-over/

Share

More Celebrity News: