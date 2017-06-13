The Trailer For the Flatliners Remake Is So Disturbing It Just Might Stop Your Heart

What really happens to us after we die? In the new Flatliners remake, Ellen Page is determined to find out. She appears in the sci-fi thriller alongside Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna, James Norton, and Kiersey Clemons as medical students who put an end to the mystery by briefly stopping their hearts to see what’s on the other side. It turns out coming back from the dead isn’t all it’s cracked up to be (who would’ve guessed?), and the group starts having seriously disturbing visions. Hopefully Kiefer Sutherland, who has a smaller role and also starred in the 1990 original, can help them figure it out. Check out the chilling trailer above before the film hits theaters Sept. 29.

