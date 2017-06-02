The Things You Should Never Wear to a Wedding

So your fridge is decorated with save the dates and wedding invitations that all fit snugly between the months of May and September? Yep, it is officially wedding season. And with it comes the question: what to wear? While rules don’t seem to apply in fashion anymore — we’re wearing white all year round and mixing our stripes with cheetah prints — when it comes to weddings, there’s nothing worse than a fashion faux pas on Cousin Jill’s big day.

In a world without an Emily Post to lean on, it’s hard to distinguish between the dos and do-nots of proper wedding attire. So we’re designating ourselves as your guiding light for every soirée on the books. As we begin our deep-dive into the fast-approaching season, we turn to the laws of etiquette to stay within the lines of appropriate. In this case, we’re looking at what not to wear. The list isn’t long, but it is accurate, with one statute always top-of-mind. In polite society, one never draws attention away from the bride.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/What-Wear-Wedding-43564011

