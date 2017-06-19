The Swimsuit Style You Never Expected to Want but Now Need

When the Summer 2017 Triangl lookbook landed in my inbox, I did a double take as I scrolled through the images. Was that — could that be — a velvet swimsuit? But just a few days later, the look was popping up on my Instagram feed from the likes of bloggers and style influencers everywhere. It’s like the crocheted two-piece from last season, an exciting new material we never expected to flaunt poolside.

It’s almost unbelievable that we can wear these designs to the beach and get them all sandy and wet and still have them maintain their quality after a wash. But you better believe swim brands are churning out functional velvet in a wide range of silhouettes, and they’re quickly becoming fashion-girl must haves. Scroll to shop our favorites.

43414104

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Velvet-Swimsuits-Trend-43638502

Share

More Celebrity News: