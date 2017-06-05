The Kardashians Just BASHED Caitlyn Jenner & Even We’re In Shock: 10 Most Shocking Moments From This Week’s ‘KUWTK’

Caitlyn Jenner‘s on the Kardashian’s sh*t list! (Seriously, they’re all pretty pissed with her) And after this week’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians (they spent literally an entire episode basically bashing her and her new book), it looks like there’s no salvaging the Kardashians relationship with their stepfather, and they seem okay with it (sadly). If that wasn’t bad enough, even Cait’s biological daughter is Team Kardashian. But, before we spill too much of the episode’s tea, here are this week’s ten most shocking KUWTK moments:

1. Kourtney just can’t deal with Caitlyn. When Cait called Kim, Kourtney overheard their conversation and said she stand her stepdad’s energy.

2. Rob slept with someone who won a Kim Kardashian look-a-like contest. (Just gross!)

3. Kourtney revealed that she bought an Aston Martin because her son’s middle name is Aston. (Because that’s totally normal)

4. Kim is DONE with Caitlyn (like really really done) and has A LOT to say about her! #TeamKris After reading Cait’s tell-all book, Kim couldn’t believe all the things Caitlyn said about her mom and claimed she blamed Kris for things that were all her doing; like not seeing her kids. Mrs. West also told Kourtney, Caitlyn needed to grow up and take accountability for actions. But that’s not all she said — there was so much of Kim bashing Cait we had to make a “Kim Bashing Cait To Anyone Who Would Listen” top moment’s list!

Kim put Caitlyn in her place when she said no one knew who Caitlyn was for the last few decades without the Kardashians – She also said they “got her more life!”

Kim proved she’s the shade-throwing queen when she said, “the show’s not called Keeping Up With The Jenners,” after telling Kourtney that Caitlyn claimed in her book that KUWTK was her idea.

Kim oh-so-bluntly said Caitlyn just needed to have some class. #MEGABurn

Kim basically banished Caitlyn from her life when she said she could no longer spend time with someone who doesn’t care about her mom.

Kim told Kourtney that Caitlyn needed to get a new hobby because the former Olympian is too busy tearing the Kardashian’s down and using them.

Kim also said that Caitlyn started three families with three different people and “fu**ed” everyone over! (BOMB DROPPED!)

Kim not only kicked Caitlyn out of her life, but her mom’s too. Kim said she doesn’t think Kris should try to be friendly with anymore.

Finally, Kim confessed that she has lost all respect for her stepfather. (Like her previous statements weren’t a dead giveaway)

5. The Jenners/Kardashian’s weren’t always ballin’! Kim revealed that their family had money issues back in the day, and even borrowed money from their grandmother and even Kourtney!

6. Kourtney said Kris gave Caitlyn a career! The mom-of-three said her mom would hustle to get Caitlyn motivational speaking jobs.

7. Khloe paid a doctor to come to her house so Rob could know what it’s like to have menstrual cramps. #SoRandom #RichPeopleAndTheirMoney The doctor even brought a machine that could imitate cramps, which she used on Rob.

8. Kris still claims she didn’t know about Caitlyn’s gender identity struggles. Kris said she wished Caitlyn had told her, like she told her ex-wife Linda, so she could have made her own decision on whether or not she wanted to marry a man who wanted to be a woman.

9. Kendall said it’s “INSANE” that her dad would go around dissing the Kardashians – the kids she helped to raise. She also said Caitlyn is pushing her kids farther and farther away from her (including her). The top model even called her dad down right “mean.”

10. Ultimately, Kris called Caitlyn’s book a fabrication! The momager said it just sucks that the lies get to live on because they’re printed in a book that will last forever.

