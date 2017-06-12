The Chainsmokers Join Gigi Hadid as Ambassadors for Tommy Hilfiger (And More Big Fall Fashion Campaigns!)

It looks like The Chainsmokers are getting even “Closer” at becoming major fashion icons.

Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, the DJs behind Grammy-winning EDM-pop duo, are venturing beyond just producing top 40 hits: The musicians are now dipping their toes into the fashion world too.

The Chainsmokers are joining the likes of womenswear ambassador and designer Gigi Hadid, and will appearing as the new global brand ambassadors for Tommy Hilfiger’s menswear collection starting in Fall 2017.

“Alex and Drew are truly the perfect definition of today’s Tommy Guy – their talent, optimism, unique sound and effortless cool have made them standout in the music world,” Hilfiger said in a release announcing the new partnership.

The stars have already started making their fashion footprint on the red carpet, sporting everything from cool camo jackets, distressed denim button-ups and buckled blazers, proving they’re the perfect picks to bring a youthful flair to the 30-year menswear legacy brand.

“Like Tommy Hilfiger, we have always believed in celebrating individuality and breaking conventions,” said The Chainsmokers. “Tommy paved the way for collaborations between fashion and music, and we are excited to collaborate with a brand that aligns so closely with our own artistic approach and shares our passion for creating memorable experiences for our fans.”

And there’s even more reason for Chainsmokers fans to get excited about this. For the Fall campaign, which celebrates a fresh twist on the ’90s style and was shot by photographer Lachlan Bailey, the duo created a custom-mixed music track to play in the background of the video teaser.

In other fall fashion news, Prada also just unveiled the newest face of the its fall/winter 2017 collection. The iconic Italian fashion brand tapped cult Spanish film director Pedro Almodóvar to step in front of the camera for a 30-second film for Prada’s ongoing 365 series dressed in the collection. Check out the campaign video above!

