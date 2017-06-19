The Best Gifts For 2-Year-Olds

Who says the terrible twos are really that bad? Certainly not your little angel! Two-year-olds are on the move and getting into everything, but with toys like a play table that sings about the food it’s cooking and wooden puzzles that require a magnetic fishing pole, your tot will be so busy, he won’t have time to get into trouble.

Scroll through for 32 of our favorite gifts for 2-year-olds.

42578295, 25764376, 25854273

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Gift-Guide-2-Year-Olds-25800161

Share

More Celebrity News: