The Beer Brands to Reach For When You’re Watching Your Weight

Sunny, warm weather wouldn’t be the same without cooling off with an ice-cold beer. If grabbing a beer is your go-to beverage but you’re trying to stick to a healthy diet, it’s important to know the calorie counts of common brands. Check out this list of a few of the highest- and lowest-calorie beers so you can choose the one that’s right for you.

High-Calorie Beers

Samuel Adams Boston Lager: 180 calories

Guinness Extra Stout: 176 calories

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale: 176 calories

Pete’s Wicked Ale: 172 calories

Anheuser-Busch Ice Pale Lager: 171 calories

Harpoon IPA: 170 calories

Heineken: 166 calories

Long Trail: 163 calories

Killian’s Irish Red: 162 calories

Molson Ice: 160 calories

Low-Calorie Beers

Budweiser Select 55: 55 calories

Beck’s Premier Light: 63 calories

Miller 64: 64 calories

Amstel Light: 95 calories

Anheuser-Busch Light Pale Lager: 95 calories

Michelob Ultra: 95 calories

Natural Light: 95 calories

Miller Light: 96 calories

Heineken Light: 99 calories

Corona Light: 99 calories

If looking at all those calorie counts has inspired you to drink light beer, find out which light beer tastes the best here.

