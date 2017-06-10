The Beer Brands to Reach For When You’re Watching Your Weight
Sunny, warm weather wouldn’t be the same without cooling off with an ice-cold beer. If grabbing a beer is your go-to beverage but you’re trying to stick to a healthy diet, it’s important to know the calorie counts of common brands. Check out this list of a few of the highest- and lowest-calorie beers so you can choose the one that’s right for you.
High-Calorie Beers
Samuel Adams Boston Lager: 180 calories
Guinness Extra Stout: 176 calories
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale: 176 calories
Pete’s Wicked Ale: 172 calories
Anheuser-Busch Ice Pale Lager: 171 calories
Harpoon IPA: 170 calories
Heineken: 166 calories
Long Trail: 163 calories
Killian’s Irish Red: 162 calories
Molson Ice: 160 calories
Low-Calorie Beers
Budweiser Select 55: 55 calories
Beck’s Premier Light: 63 calories
Miller 64: 64 calories
Amstel Light: 95 calories
Anheuser-Busch Light Pale Lager: 95 calories
Michelob Ultra: 95 calories
Natural Light: 95 calories
Miller Light: 96 calories
Heineken Light: 99 calories
Corona Light: 99 calories
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Top-10-Highest-Calorie-Beers-10-Lowest-2563059