The 1 Wedding Dress Shape That Flatters Every Body Type — According to a Celebrity Stylist

When it comes to your wedding day, finding the right dress is typically more of a process than a quick trip to the store. You pick out what you like, go ahead and try it on, but narrowing things down can seem somewhat impossible, especially when there are so many options. Perhaps what you need is a tip from celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger — who dresses stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Jennifer Hudson, and Michelle Dockery — to point you in the right direction. Or, at the very least, the most flattering shape to look for.

“I think an A-line is always going to be universally flattering,” she told us when we met up with her at a Pronovias bridal event, where she shared styling advice with brides-to-be and editors alike. “If you’re super petite, it’s going to be nipped at the waist and give you curves. If you are fuller figured, it’s going to nip you at the waist and hide anything that maybe you’re self-conscious about. So I think that’s the way to go.”

Another important shopping tip for petites in particular? Make sure the dress doesn’t wear you. “Don’t choose something that’s overly voluminous,” she told us. “Otherwise, it will swallow you. It’s always important to keep in mind proportion.”

Scroll through to shop a few A-line dress options, but first, read Michaela’s advice for brides on a budget.

