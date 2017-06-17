The 1 Brilliant Travel Hack You Need to Know Before Going on Your Next Trip

Listen up, because we’re revealing a brilliant packing hack that will change the way you travel forever. We first noticed this simple styling hack when we spotted Pippa Middleton at the airport during her honeymoon.

Instead of packing her beach bag in her luggage, she used it as a carry-on. Not only is this super easy to do, but it’ll also leave you with a ton of extra space in your suitcase, which means you can pack more outfit choices. Plus, carrying a beach bag will get you in full-on vacation mode before even stepping foot at your destination. Scroll on to see how your favorite bloggers used this hack, and shop similar versions of the beach bag ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Beach-Bags-Carry-Ons-43640248

