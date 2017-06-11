‘Thank You, Jamaica:’ Usain Bolt Wins Final Race in Native Country as He Gears Up to Retire

The fastest man alive is going out with a bang.

Usain Bolt ran his final race in his native Jamaica on Saturday, winning the 100 meters at JN Racers Grand Prix at Kingston’s National Stadium, the BBC reports.

The crowd at the sold-out stadium erupted in cheers as fireworks lit up the sky following Bolt’s win, according to ESPN. He beat out his competitors with a time of 10:03, the sports site reports.

“This was special. There are no words,” Bolt said after the race, according to Jamaican publication The Gleaner.

“I could not have done this without my parents, my friends, my best friend NJ, I want to thank Jamaica, I never expected this. It’s big to see everybody turn out, it shows that they appreciated what I did and it was an honor for me.”

Bolt sent sweet messages to his home country on Twitter and Instagram, simply writing, “Thank you Jamaica.”

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist has said that he plans to retire in August after the world championships in London, ESPN reports.

The history-making runner has hinted at his post-retirement plans, telling PEOPLE that he and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett are “thinking about kids very soon.”

“We’ll see how it goes, we’re taking our time,” he added.

