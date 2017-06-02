Teresa Giudice Gushes About Daughter Gia Going to Prom: ‘My Baby Is Growing Up!’

Teresa Giudice love love loves celebrating prom season with her daughter Gia.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star proudly posted photos on Instagram on Thursday of her oldest child, 16, getting ready for the big dance.

“My baby Gia is going to Prom with her Adorable handsome BF Nick! Love them to pieces! Here we go! #Prom2017 #mybabyisgrowingup,” Giudice, 45, captioned one of five pictures.

Also featured in the photo series was her youngest daughter, Audriana, 7.

The mother of four has been enjoying many family celebrations as of late.

In May, Giudice opened the doors to her East Hanover, New Jersey restaurant, Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza, which is also co-owned and operated by brother Joe Gorga with help from his wife, Melissa Gorga.

That same month, Teresa rang in her 45th birthday with family by her side as she continues to wait for her incarcerated husband Joe to come home.

And in April, the reality star celebrated Gia’s confirmation with a family party.

