Telemundo Host and Cancer Survivor Responds to Body Shaming After Posing in Swimsuit

Telemundo host Adamari López knows not to get hung up on body shaming, because it’s more a reflection on the person than herself.

The host of morning show Un Nuevo Día and former soap opera star is standing up to her critics after a photo she posted of herself in a swimsuit during a beach vacation with her partner filled up with mean-spirited comments about her weight.

“I think that when people criticize, they criticize themselves more,” López told Today. “I do not take it personal. Most likely, those individuals that criticize so brutally have a void in their lives, which reflects in trying to destroy or denigrate others, when in fact it is a reflection of what they have in their heart.”

López, who was celebrating her 46th birthday in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, says she has the confidence in herself to ignore the body shaming.

“I believe that I have a lot of worth as a woman and that nobody has to be with me because I am fat or skinny,” she told NBC San Diego. “And I am very calm and happy doing the things that I enjoy and showing myself as I am because I’m happy with myself.”

López is also a mom, to 2-year-old daughter Alaïa, and a breast cancer survivor, and isn’t as bothered by her body’s fluctuations anymore.

“After facing cancer, I have gone through several physical changes,” she continued to Today. “My body has changed. I went from being thin (size 0-2) to size 6, and my weight has been up and down ever since. During my pregnancy, I gained more weight and I haven’t committed myself to losing it yet.”

“I’m aware that I would like to lose weight for my health, but not to satisfy the people who think I should lose weight. I will not stop showing who I am, and I will continue to live happily every stage of my life.”

