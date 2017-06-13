Target’s Summer 2017 Home Collection Looks Straight Out of a Design Magazine

Target’s Summer catalog isn’t hitting doorsteps until May 3, but you can get a look at some of the delicious new decor on POPSUGAR right now. Seasonal collections from Threshold and Pillowfort exceed expectations with modern touches, handcrafted pieces, and global appeal. We’re talking magazine-worthy style at a shockingly reasonable price. Get inspired and start your Summer shopping early ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Target-Summer-2017-Home-Collection-43477359

Share

More Celebrity News: