Summer’s Hottest Hair Hue Is a Mix of Your 2 Favorite Trends

What do you get when you combine two of your favorite hair trends? Sunset millennial pink! Sunset hair was everywhere in 2015, and millennial pink made its way to hair color just in time for Spring. Now that Summer is almost upon us, sunset millennial pink seems to be the hot new hair-dye trend we’re seeing all over Instagram. Not only does the gradient effect give you that cool-girl look you’ve been wanting, but it also looks exactly like a pretty sunset. Keep reading to see all the women already rocking the Summer trend.

43522389

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Sunset-Millennial-Pink-Hair-Trend-2017-43642012

Share

More Celebrity News: