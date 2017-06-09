Steve Martin Pays Tribute to His ‘Beloved Friend’ Glenne Headly: Hollywood Mourns Actress’ Death at 63

Glenne Headly’s friends and former costars are mourning the loss of the Dirty Rotten Scoundrels actress, who died at age 63.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly,” her reps told PEOPLE in a statement. “We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time.”

Headly’s Dirty Rotten Scoundrels costar Steve Martin tweeted that he was going to miss the “comic genius.”

Our household mourns the sudden loss of beloved friend, actress, and comic genius, Glenne Headly. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) June 9, 2017

Headly was in production on the Hulu series Future Man at the time of her death. Josh Hutcherson, who worked on the show with her, took to Instagram to post a lengthy tribute to his “powerful and strong” costar.

“I only knew the talented, empathetic, loving, beautiful Glenne Headly for a short time. She was powerful and strong and hilarious,” he wrote. “Her eyes brought to life so many amazing characters over the years and her love brought to life a beautiful family. I’m gonna miss her presence, her smile, and the way she made me feel like her son before, between, and after they called action and cut.”

Seth Rogen said he was “devastated” by the news of Headly’s passing.

“Devastated to hear about Glenne Headly’s passing. She was an amazing person. Incredibly talented. Incredibly kind. I will miss her,” he tweeted.

Devastated to hear about Glenne Headly’s passing. She was an amazing person. Incredibly talented. Incredibly kind. I will miss her. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 9, 2017

I am torn apart by the news that dearest Glenne Headly has passed. Pained to tears! Much to early! Rest In Peace my dearest #sosayweall! — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) June 9, 2017

Michael Mckean wrote: “Terrible news about Glenne Headly. A fine actress and a good person. RIP.”

Terrible news about Glenne Headly. A fine actress and a good person. RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 9, 2017

Just read this tweet. Don’t know the details yet, but the news is dreadful. What a lovely person and gifted actress she was. #RIP https://t.co/azWhlJ4Ehy — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 9, 2017

Hand of God star Dana Delaney tweeted that she was “sending love” to Headly’s husband and son.

“Glenne Headly & I share a birthday. What a unique soul. This is too too sad. Sending love to Byron & Stirling.”

