Stephen Hawking Says Humans Are Seriously Running Out of Time to GTFO Earth

In a scary prediction, Stephen Hawking says that humans only have 100 years left to find a new planet on which to live. The world-renowned physicist and cosmologist has increasingly pushed for the need to colonize other planets that support human life, due to the harmful effects of climate change on planet Earth.

“We have given our planet the disastrous gift of climate change,” Hawking said while speaking at the Starmus science and art festival via Skype on Tuesday, June 20. “When we have reached similar crises there has usually been somewhere else to colonize. . . . But there is no new world, no utopia around the corner.”

Hawking also made a reference to Donald Trump’s decision to exit the Paris climate accord during the address. “Unlike Donald Trump, who may just have taken the most serious and wrong decision on climate this world has seen, I am arguing for the future of humanity and a long-term strategy to achieve this,” Hawking said.

This isn’t the first time Hawking has criticized President Trump’s disregard for climate change. In March, Hawking told The Guardian he was not in favor of Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). “Climate change is one of the great dangers we face, and it’s one we can prevent. It affects America badly, so tackling it should win votes for his second term,” he said, adding, “God forbid.”

While there isn’t any guarantee that Earth will eventually succumb to the negative effects of climate change, it is pretty scary to hear someone as intelligent as Stephen Hawking predict that we’ll need to discover another livable planet to call home sooner within the next few generations. If that’s not enough to make Trump anyone believe in climate change, we don’t know what is.

