Sorry, Chris Martin, but Shakira’s “Me Enamoré” Isn’t Really About You

Chris Martin seems to be a little confused. The Coldplay singer posted a video on Instagram singing and dancing to Shakira’s hit song “Me Enamoré” to celebrate that she’ll be joining the band on stage at the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany, later this Summer. But at the end of the short clip, Chris pokes fun at who he thinks the romantic song about falling in love is about.

“She’s talking about me, I think,” he said at the lyrics about a boy having a cute beard, and that’s where we lost it laughing. In reality, the song is about Shakira and her longtime partner Gerard Piqué’s love story. Chris is, of course, totally joking, and Shakira found it funny, too. “You crack me up Chris! You’re the best. I’ll see you in Hamburg to sing together at @glblctzn on July 6. Can’t wait!” she said when she shared the video on her own Instagram feed.

