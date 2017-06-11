Shop This Weekend’s Best Home Sales from World Market, West Elm, Houzz and More!
This weekend may feel like the best time to invest in pool floats and beach umbrellas, but try this sale on for size: 75% off rugs. You know, that hard-to-find, bafflingly expensive house essential, you’ve been putting off buying for years? This weekend all-things-home site Houzz is having a floor covering sale that is worth spending some time in front of your computer on the summery days ahead. If you really need to tie in the backyard, shop 65% off outdoor rugs.
Shop all of this weekend’s best sales, below!
Houzz: Up to 70% off oversized area rugs, 75% off round, square and runner rugs, 75% off eco-friendly rugs, and 65% off outdoor rugs.
West Elm: Up to 70% off markdowns; Up to 40% off indoor and outdoor furniture; Up to 30% off select sofas, sectionals and chairs; Up to 30% off rugs.
Hayneedle: Up to 65% off bedroom furniture; Up to 60% off backyard furniture; Up to 55% off outdoor décor and gardening; Up to 50% off outdoor shade and fabric items.
World Market: Up to 60% off outdoor furniture and decor
Crate & Barrel: Up to 50% off outdoor furniture.
Pottery Barn: Up to 50% off outdoor furniture; up to 20% off sofas, sectionals, armchairs and ottomans.
Neiman Marcus: Up to 40% off select comforters, pillows, tableware, flatware, towels, luggage and home décor.
Rejuvenation: Up to 40% off outdoor furniture and décor; up to 25% off ceiling and portable fans.
