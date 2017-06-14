Sen. Kamala Harris Fires Back After She’s Repeatedly Interrupted by Male Colleagues During Sessions Testimony

Sen. Kamala Harris will not be silenced.

After the California Democrat was reprimanded — twice — by her male colleagues for her grilling of Attorney General Jeff Sessions during his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, she took to Twitter to issue a fiery response.

“The women of the United States Senate will not be silenced when seeking the truth,” she said, adding a link to a fundraising page for female senators.

Harris was the only senator to be reprimanded during Tuesday’s hearing, even though several of her male colleagues also interrupted Sessions while he was answering questions, according to NBC News.

The women of the United States Senate will not be silenced when seeking the truth. Fight back: https://t.co/5KpQ4wBykN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 13, 2017

Sen. John McCain was the first to interrupt Harris as she pressed Sessions about his refusal to answer questions regarding conversations he may have had with President Donald Trump. Committee Chair Sen. Richard Burr then stepped in and said: “Senators, we’ll allow the chair to control the hearing. Sen. Harris, let him answer the question.”

Sessions also told Harris he didn’t want to be rushed during his questioning because it “makes me nervous.”

Harris later tweeted that it was “unacceptable” for Sessions to evade her questions, declaring that the American people “deserve the truth.”

I questioned Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The American people don’t deserve evasion – we deserve the truth. pic.twitter.com/rIcE6ATDcl — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 14, 2017

It’s unacceptable that Sessions – the top law enforcement official in the country – cannot name his legal basis for evading questions. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 13, 2017

It was a simple question. Can Sessions point to the policy, in writing, that allows him to not answer a whole host of our questions today. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 13, 2017

Actor George Takei and others on Twitter came to Harris’ defense after the incident.

Why is she the only one doing her damn job? https://t.co/7Hmt0iJEib — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 14, 2017

Jeff Sessions was not ready to deal with someone as sharp as you are.And he may think he did a good job but he ed like a liar — wanda buie (@BuieWanda) June 14, 2017

Sen. Kamala Harris is not having it! She’s not here to let Jeff Sessions off the hook #SessionsHearing — Stephanie. (@qsteph) June 13, 2017

This isn’t the first time Harris has been reprimanded by her male colleagues. Just last week, Burr and McCain cut Harris off as Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein repeatedly refused to answer one of her questions.

RELATED VIDEO: #LetLizSpeak: Outcry After Elizabeth Warren Is Silenced for Criticizing Jeff Sessions

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren — who herself was silenced by male colleagues when she criticized Sessions during his confirmation as U.S. attorney general in February — spoke out in support of Harris last week.

“Silencing @SenKamalaHarris for not being “courteous” enough is just unbelievable,” Warren tweeted. “Keep fighting, Kamala! #NeverthelessShePersisted.”

