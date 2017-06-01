Selma Blair Defends Her Overgrown Gray Roots

Selma Blair will not be shamed for her gray hair. The star was snapped by paparazzi in-between root touch-ups, and when the photos were called out online, she confronted the issue like a total pro.

After a recent article highlighted the star’s silver roots, she was quick to respond with a post on Instagram. The star shared the photo of her overgrown roots, writing, “Happy Monday. Things to do: turn off Google alert. Stop eating four cupcakes a day. Ask The Daily Mail if they could possibly start using filters. Wear exquisite hats!”

Blair added that she’d actually like to embrace her grays one day, and also shaded the photographer who made it a point to call her out. “I think I have a fantasy I will grow my hair gloriously grey,” the star said. “But it doesn’t seem a real option. Thanks to this thoughtful paparazzi dude who has given me such a warm and fuzzy feeling.”

What do you think of Blair’s grown-out roots? Do you relate to her hair troubles? Sound off in the comments below.

Via: http://people.com/style/selma-blair-gray-hair-photo/

