Selena Gomez Can’t Hide Her Love for The Weeknd — or Cheesecake — During an N.Y.C. Date Night

Selena Gomez can’t keep her hands to herself around boyfriend The Weeknd.

The couple turned The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye)’s concert at the Barclays Center in New York City on Tuesday into full-on date night highlighted on social media.

The 24-year-old singer kicked off the night with a delicious snack as she headed to the show.

“I got a cheesecake before my boyfriend’s concert,” Gomez tells a friend before digging into the dessert with a plastic fork.

With her stomach full, the former Disney Channel star was ready to dance the night away. Pals Hung Vanngo, a makeup artist, and Petra Collins, a photographer, captured Gomez grooving along to her man’s biggest hits — including “I Feel It Coming” — and shared little video clips via Instagram stories.

Selena via Instagram stories!! pic.twitter.com/EMPROn1DFV — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) June 7, 2017

Selena via Hung’s Instagram stories #4 pic.twitter.com/H4hzCLnEbL — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) June 7, 2017

Selena via Petra Collins Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/46p6iYAirb — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) June 7, 2017

Gomez donned a red T-shirt under a black latex mini-dress and casual white sneakers for the concert, a look she showed off in a cute Instagram snap.

However, the star changed up her look before heading out to dinner with her 27-year-old beau, donning a black dress with a silver sleeve accent and high slit. She kept her hair in a unkept ponytail.

The singer also shared a video of herself hugging her man in the car and giving a sultry look to the camera.

Selena via Instagram stories ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dug9caiVKv — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) June 7, 2017

After dinner, the couple were seen leaving the restaurant hand in hand.

Gomez and The Weeknd were first caught canoodling during a January dinner date in L.A., then spent months traveling together before making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala. The two packed on the PDA for the cameras, cuddling and kissing on the Met stairs before entering the event.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez & the Weeknd Make Their Couple Debut at the Met Gala

“I’m the kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl. I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It’s just how I operate. With that comes a lot, you know?” Gomez recently told Miami’s Power 96.5 FM.

And while she didn’t name her boyfriend directly, she certainly didn’t leave much room for doubt.

“I’m taken!” she told the host.

Via: http://people.com/music/selena-gomez-the-weeknd-nyc-date-night-post-concert/

Share

More Celebrity News: