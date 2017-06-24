See the Insane Hip-Hop Dance Routine That Helped This Mom Go Into Labor

I made this video on a Thursday, went into labour on the Saturday and gave birth on Monday 24/04/17, so basically 5days before I gave birth to baby Nathan. Exercising/dancing is one of the best things to do to prepare for labour. I’m happy I made several dance videos during my pregnancy and it helped me a lot. #flashback #9monthspregnant #closetodelivery #pregnancy #pregnancybeyond #instagood #instadaily #dance #exercise #tellitmoms @pregnancyworkout

A post shared by Issabella Mensah-Kumah (@myss_bellamour) on Jun 13, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

It’s no secret that dancing can help induce labor, but one pregnant woman just put every dancing mama to shame with the most amazing hip-hop dance routine at 9 months pregnant. Issabella Mensah-Kumah recently shared a video she recorded before welcoming her son in April, and honestly, she has better moves while pregnant than we do not pregnant.

Mensah-Kumah totally broke it down to the song “Swalla” by Jason Derulo featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. While many people assume that at 9 months, women are just in bed preparing to give birth, she proved that you can still exercise and do what you love. . . and it might just induce labor!

“I made this video on a Thursday, went into labour on the Saturday and gave birth on Monday 24/04/17, so basically 5 days before I gave birth to baby Nathan,” she captioned the video above. “Exercising/dancing is one of the best things to do to prepare for labour. I’m happy I made several dance videos during my pregnancy and it helped me a lot.”

Who knew pregnancy could be so fun?!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Mom-Dancing-Swalla-9-Months-Pregnant-43638693

Share

More Celebrity News: