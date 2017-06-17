See Swatches of Kim Kardashian’s First KKW Beauty Contour Kit

As an Armenian woman married to a Black man with a mixed-race child, there was no doubt in our minds that Kim Kardashian would ensure her first product under her new makeup brand, KKW Beauty, was inclusive for diverse skin tones.

Hours after revealing what her new contour kits would include and look like — duel-ended contour and highlighter sticks with a sponge-brush hybrid blending tool — she released swatch images. These include four swatches of each of the four shades: Light, Medium, Dark, and Deep Dark. The colors look gorgeous and definitely capable of giving you that signature Kardashian bronzed look.

Kim also revealed that how to videos with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic are happening! “BTS at the #KKWBEAUTY shoot. Video tutorials coming soon!” In the Instagram image, we see Kim’s face contoured with unblended dots around her face and two streaks across her cheekbones as well as one line down her nose.

Finally, we learned on Instagram that the contour kits will be available on June 21 at 9am PST on kkwbeauty.com for $48 each. We’ve never wanted a weekend to end sooner!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Kim-Kardashian-KKW-Beauty-Contour-Kit-Swatches-43650337

