See How Hot Urban Decay’s Naked Heat Palette Looks on Different Skin Tones

Exactly 24 hours after the embargo dropped on Urban Decay’s sizzling newest product, the Naked Heat palette ($54), we wrote this article. And in just a day, the #NakedHeat hashtag on Instagram was already flooded with over 1,000 posts featuring the 12 red-toned shades.

Some shared images of the product, while those lucky enough to get their hands (and makeup brushes!) on it ahead of sales showed how gorgeous it looks swatched on skin or smoked out on eyes. Even influencers like Patrick Starr and celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes participated.

Ahead, we’ve shared looks from a diverse group who have already brought the fiery shades to life on their faces. The results are stunning and prove red, copper, and burnt orange look good on everyone, no matter your complexion or eye color. Can June 12 — the official launch date — come any sooner?

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Urban-Decay-Naked-Heat-Blogger-Photos-43615695

