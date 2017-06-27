See 16 Hot New Essie Shades Coming to a Nail Salon Near You in July

Before you book your next mani-pedi appointment, map out your color choices. We have a first look at Essie’s July shades for both the Treat Love & Color and Gel Couture lines. As a refresher: Treat Love & Color is a breathable one-step formula (no top or base coat is needed), while the Gel Couture are longwear “gels” minus the UV lights.

For July, the Treat Love & Color will include four creamy neutrals ($10 each). These include In a Blush (ivory rose), Pinked to Perfection (carnation pink), Good Lighting (bright caramel café au lait), and On the Mauve (mocha mauve). Try them for wedding season as they’re the ideal barely there shades for fancier functions.

The Gel Couture offering is dubbed the Gala collection ($12 each). This 12-shade group ranges from trendy pinks, such as PR Stunt (a lavender pink with gold shimmer), to bold hues like Living Legend (a rich crimson) and Front Page Woman (royal blue with a pearl overcast). There are also two metallics — Star Studded (pearlescent golden honey) and Fashion Faceoff (light smoky gray with a soft pearl).

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Essie-New-Shades-July-2017-43667636

