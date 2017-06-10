Scott Disick Steps Out with Sofia Richie in Malibu After She Said They’re ‘Just Homies’

Scott Disick didn’t quell any rumors when he stepped out with model Sofia Richie for an early dinner Friday night at Nobu in Malibu.

The two appeared to be in good spirits as they walked out arm-in-arm: Disick, 34, wearing a blue jacket and a white T-shirt, while Richie, 18, donned black pants, and a black sweatshirt complete with white sneakers and sunglasses.

Disick was first spotted with Richie at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where they were pictured cuddling aboard a yacht.

Richie, daughter of Lionel Richie, tweeted about the sighting the next day, saying they were just friends.

“Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a–es, Scott and I are just homies,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #relax.

Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax — Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) May 28, 2017

Disick was also spotted with 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne, blogger Maggie Petrova and a mystery brunette — while his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, was out and about in the French Riviera spending time with model Younes Bendjima.

A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian, 38, was less than thrilled about him spending time with any of the women he’s been seen with.

“Kourtney thinks that the idea of Scott and Bella dating is embarrassing, particularly because she’s so young,” the source said.

Kardashian is reportedly fed up with her ex’s playboy ways and wants to keep him away from their three children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — until he changes his act.

WATCH: Scott Disick Proposed to Kourtney Kardashian With a Ring — but We ‘Never Spoke About It Again’

“Scott hasn’t seen the kids for weeks. Up until recently, it was his own choice. But now, even if he wanted to, Kourtney won’t let him see the kids unless he shapes up,” the insider says.

The source adds that Kardashian is tired of going through the same cycle with her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

“She just can’t believe they are going down the same road again. It feels old to her,” the source says. “She used to worry about Scott, but not anymore. She just finds him absolutely pathetic. It’s obvious to everyone that he is a mess. She is wondering how long it will take this time before he comes crying and asks for forgiveness. She plans on being firm. Get help, or he won’t come near the kids.”

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/scott-disick-steps-out-malibu-sofia-richie/

